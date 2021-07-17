Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,418 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $440,955.46.

KLA stock opened at $293.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.