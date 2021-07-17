Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.