Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,533,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 303,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

BMY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

