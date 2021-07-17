Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,473,000. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

