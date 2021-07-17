Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Shares of BTVCF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

