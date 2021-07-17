Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $80.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $38.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $314.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $378.06 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,095,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

