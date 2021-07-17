Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,440. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

