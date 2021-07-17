Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report sales of $34.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.62 billion to $37.12 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $136.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $152.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $150.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. 12,199,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

