Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.39. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $4.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

