Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $58.14. 117,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,588. The stock has a market cap of $910.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.49. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.