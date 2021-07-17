Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Ameren posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 808,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,681. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

