Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

