Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $736.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.90 million. Crane posted sales of $677.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Crane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.