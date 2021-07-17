Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.72. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

