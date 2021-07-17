Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report sales of $8.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

