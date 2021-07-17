Brokerages Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

WMC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 574,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

