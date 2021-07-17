Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €67.31

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.31 ($79.19).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on 1COV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.78. Covestro has a 52-week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.