Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $207.69

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $134.72 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

