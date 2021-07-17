Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 2,148.82

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

REL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,056 ($26.86) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,913.14. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

