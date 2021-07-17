Brokerages Set UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) PT at $16.00

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

UDHCF opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

