Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €11.63

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.57 ($13.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.