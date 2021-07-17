Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $114.57

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

