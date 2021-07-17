Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.18.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $317.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.53. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $239.25 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock worth $9,362,992 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.