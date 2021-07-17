Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.90. 551,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,951. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.