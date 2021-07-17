Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,190 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Savara were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Insiders have bought 42,403 shares of company stock valued at $74,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

