Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $40.17 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

