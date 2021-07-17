BTIG Research Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $50.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

