Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,112.50 ($27.60).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY traded down GBX 103.38 ($1.35) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,966.62 ($25.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,130.87. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.