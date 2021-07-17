Burberry Group’s (BURBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

