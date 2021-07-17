Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

BUR stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

