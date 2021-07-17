BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,876 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 233,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

