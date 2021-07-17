BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,876 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.
- On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.
Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 233,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
