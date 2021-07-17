BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.
- On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 233,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,176. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
