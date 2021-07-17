BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 233,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,176. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

