Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $320.48 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.89 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

