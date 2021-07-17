Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

