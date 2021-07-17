Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.18 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

