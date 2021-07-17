Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.96 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

