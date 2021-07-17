Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.96 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
