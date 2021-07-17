California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,554 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $169,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.