California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,888 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $112,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $465.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.06. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

