California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $133,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,848 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 308,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 86,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

