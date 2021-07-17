California State Teachers Retirement System Has $102.91 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The Progressive worth $102,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

