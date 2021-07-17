California State Teachers Retirement System Has $99.56 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $99,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Ecolab by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $2,552,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

ECL stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

