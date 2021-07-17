California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,892 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $151,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

