Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $34.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ELY stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $813,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 12.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

