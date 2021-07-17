Canaccord Genuity Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.