Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

