Canaccord Genuity Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$24.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

