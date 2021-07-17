Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $94.04 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

