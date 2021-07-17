Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 3,338,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,062. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.