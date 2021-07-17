Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.52.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$40.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$48.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

