Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$321.82.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$91.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$71.78 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500015 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

